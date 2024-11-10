Qatar ‘stalls’ Gaza mediation efforts – says it will not be ‘blackmailed’

Asia Pacific Report

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry has rejected media reports that it has pulled out of mediation efforts between Israel and Hamas but added that it has “stalled” its efforts until all parties show “willingness and seriousness” to end the war.

News of the suspension comes as Gaza marks 400 days of war with more than 43,000 Palestinians being killed, 102,000 wounded and 10,000 missing.

The death toll includes at least 17,385 children, including 825 children below the age of one, and nearly 12,000 women.

In a statement on X, the ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari said Qatar had informed the relevant mediation parties 10 days ago of its intentions.

Al-Ansari also said that reports regarding the Hamas political office in Doha were inaccurate, “stating that the main goal of the of the office in Qatar is to be a channel of communication between the concerned parties”.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs @majedalansari : Qatar’s efforts to mediate between Hamas and Israel are currently stalled #MOFAQatar pic.twitter.com/pvHFKuxqA2 — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Qatar (@MofaQatar_EN) November 9, 2024