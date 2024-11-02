Cook Islands PM calls for easing of tensions in New Caledonia

By Caleb Fotheringham, RNZ Pacific journalist

Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown has returned from New Caledonia saying it is not a simple “black and white situation”.

Brown returned from a three-day Pacific fact-finding mission in the French Pacific territory alongside the Prime Ministers of Solomon Islands, Tonga and Fiji.

New Caledonia has been going through a period of turmoil with violence and arson since May, resulting in 13 deaths and the destruction of many businesses.

“There’s no doubt there is a call and a need for the easing of tensions in the country,” Brown said.

“This would enable more dialogue to take place between the various vested groups to find a pathway forward for New Caledonia.”

Brown said Kanaky New Caledonia’s population was diverse, made up of indigenous Kanak, French, and Pacific diaspora.

Almost all of these groups want greater autonomy from France with some also wanting full independence or to remain a French territory, he said.

“But you have quite a large group between those two extremes that want a way forward that enables New Caledonians, all of them, to be able to determine their own future.”

Pacific policing France ‘may wish to consider’

Brown said Australia’s newly proposed regional policing initiative is “an option that New Caledonians may wish to consider”.

“At the moment that’s being done by the state government through France through its gendarmes and police force.”

The last time regional policing was used was in Solomon Islands after ethnic unrest in the 2000s, he said.

When asked whether France had “militarised” New Caledonia, Brown said France sent a lot of support “to help maintain law and order” but the focus now was on the reduction of tensions and dialogue.

France’s Ambassador to the Pacific Véronique told the ABC she doubted French authorities would see the need for Pacific police to be deployed to New Caledonia.

Brown said the other issue was the need for an urgent financial package.

“Unlike most other Pacific countries in cases of disaster whether they be natural disaster or other sorts, Pacific countries have the likes of the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, development partners that would support and assist.

Relying solely on France

“In the case of New Caledonia, it doesn’t have the association with any of those financial institutions and would rely solely on France for its support.”

There needed to first be a reduction of tensions so that any rebuild would not be under threat from more civil unrest, he said.

Brown said Pacific nations had taken different decolonisation paths — with the exception of Tonga which had never been colonised.

Fiji became a republic after a number of coups and Cook Islands is self-governing in free association with New Zealand.

“Each of us took a different path to where we are today to gain our autonomy and our sovereignty and it’s something that we were able to share with New Caledonia.”

This article is republished under a community partnership agreement with RNZ.