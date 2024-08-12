Breaking bad: Why Australia’s Raygun scored zero in Olympics debut

By Amit Sarwal

The Paris Olympics might be over, but in a stunning turn of events on the last weekend Australian breakdancing champion Rachael Gunn, known as B-girl Raygun, scored a zero in her debut.

The 36-year-old university lecturer with a PhD in cultural studies failed to earn a single point across her three bouts when breaking made its Olympic debut, sparking widespread criticism both online and in some mainstream media outlets.

Amid the backlash, MGbility, a breaking judge, offered an explanation for Gunn’s poor performance.

MGbility expressed empathy for the Australian performer, attributing her lack of points to the high level of competition rather than a lack of effort.

“I feel personally very sorry,” MGbility told News Corp.

“The breaking and hip hop community definitely stands behind her. She was just trying to bring something new, something original, something that represents her country.”

MGbility further elaborated on the judging process, explaining that Gunn’s performance, while creative, fell short when compared to her rivals.

“We have five criteria in the comparative judging system. Just her level was maybe not as high as the other competitors. “Her competitors were just better, but it doesn’t mean that she did really bad. She did her best.”

Primarily, breaking is judged on creativity, personality, technique, variety, musicality and vocabulary, which is the variation and quantity of moves. In her routine, Raygun incorporated elements she felt were uniquely Australian, including hopping like a kangaroo, yawning at an opponent, and performing the sprinkler.

Australia break dance athlete Raygun (Rachel Gunn) absolute best moments at Paris 2024 Olympics pic.twitter.com/VY7FbxnuCy — Revista Vexame (@revista_vexame) August 11, 2024

MGbility noted that originality and innovation are key in breaking, and Gunn’s interpretation, though spirited, did not resonate with the judges.

“She was representing Australia and Oceania and did her best,” MGbility said.

“Unfortunately for her, the other b-girls were better. That’s why she didn’t score any votes in her rounds. “Breaking is all about originality and bringing something new to the table from your country or region, and this is exactly what Raygun was doing.”

Samuel Free, a title-winning breakdancer and Raygun’s coach—and husband—anticipated that her routine in Paris would include some unconventional moves.

In an interview with Stan Sport before her Olympic performance, he hinted that those playful elements would likely make an appearance.

“She’ll definitely have some signature moves, and there will be a few surprises too—a little bit of Aussie flavour she’s keen to bring in.”

Despite the criticism, Raygun has found support from prominent figures, including Australian Olympic team chef de mission Anna Meares.

Meares had strongly condemned the online abuse directed at the athlete and praised her resilience in a male-dominated sport.

“I love Rachael, and I think what has occurred on social media with trolls and keyboard warriors has been really disappointing,” Meares stated.

She highlighted Gunn’s perseverance, recalling her struggles in 2008 as the only woman in a male-dominated sport, which led to her qualifying for the Olympics in Paris.

“She is the best female breakdancer we have for Australia,” Meares asserted.

“Raygun is an absolutely loved member of this Olympic team. She has represented the Olympic spirit with great enthusiasm, and I absolutely love her courage and character. “I feel very disappointed for her that she has come under attack.”

Following her exit from the competition, Raygun criticised the decision to drop breaking from the Los Angeles 2028 programme, calling it “disappointing.”

She also responded to critiques of her choice to wear the Australian Olympic tracksuit during her performance, a point of pride for the athlete.

Reflecting on the experience, Gunn said, “I know how rare this opportunity is, and I wanted to take the chance to wear the green and gold. It was a real moment of pride for me to wear the Australian uniform, especially with the Indigenous print on the arms.”

No matter what the judges say or what the trolls write, it’s undeniable that 36-year-old B-girl Raygun unintentionally stole the spotlight and is now poised to become an Australian cult icon.

Republished with permission from The Australia Today.