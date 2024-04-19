Rousing farewell for Kiwi doctors flying out to Gaza aid flotilla

Kia Ora Gaza

A passionate haka reverberated through Auckland International Airport as a medical team of three New Zealand doctors received an emotional farewell from a big crowd of supporters before flying to Turkey to join the international Freedom Flotilla to Gaza.

The doctors, who left Auckland yesterday, hope to be able to reach Gaza and join with other flotilla medics to deliver much-needed humanitarian aid and treat wounded patients in the war-ravaged enclave.

Their participation is facilitated by Kia Ora Gaza.