PNG police investigate bomb threat at Goroka courthouse in Highlands

By Miriam Zarriga in Port Moresby

Papua New Guinea police in Eastern Highlands are investigating a bomb threat that was sent via an email to the Goroka courthouse yesterday morning.

Goroka police station commander Chief Inspector Timothy Pomoso confirmed the incident and threat.

According to information received by the PNG Post-Courier, the email from someone by the name of “Adams Jailer” stated in the email that a “bomb will detonate at Goroka Court house today”.

The email also said: “I am innocent, justice not served.”

The threat added: “You don’t believe me, try mock me and see”.

The email was signed off as “Kumul” — a bird of paradise in Tok Pisin.

Chief Inspector Pomoso said: “Someone sent a threatening email that there’s a bomb planted at the Goroka courthouse.”

“Police were deployed including our local task force and criminal investigation division units to clear the courthouse area by first removing everyone out.

“We are investigating,” he added.

More than a month ago, a bomb threat was also sent to another organisation which was attended to by police in Port Moresby.

A senior police officer said that a new trend of sending threats electronically was now occurring in Papua New Guinea.

Miriam Zarriga is a PNG Post-Courier reporter. Republished with permission.