Asia Pacific Report

Protesters were out in force at 17 centres around Aotearoa New Zealand — from Rawene in the north to Invercargill in the south — this weekend calling for a “ceasefire now!” in the War on Gaza.

“This is the largest number of centres ever taking action as New Zealanders express their abhorrence at Israel’s genocidal rampage against Palestinians in Gaza,” said Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa (PSNA) national chair John Minto.

“People are stepping up where our political leaders are showing anti-Palestinian racism.”

A four-day “pause” came into force on Friday with the first two exchange batches of Hamas hostages and Palesinian prisoners held by Israel taking place over two days.

“But this pause is just a tea break in the ongoing genocide against Palestinians,” said Minto. “We are demanding our political leaders call for Ceasefire Now!”

Images from today’s Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland rally in Aotea Square by David Robie.

1 of 19
1. Palestine flags and a child. Image: David Robie/APR
2. Gathering together with Palestine flags. Image: David Robie/APR
3. "Ceasefire Now". Image: David Robie/APR
4. "Nakba 75" coffin. Image: David Robie/APR
5. Palestinian flags. Image: David Robie/APR
6. Wellington Central's Tamatha Paul speaking at the rally flanked by fellow Green Party MPs. Image: David Robie/APR
7. Māori stand for Palestine. Image: David Robie/APR
8. "End the Genocide in Gaza". Image: David Robie/APR
9. Tongan and Fiji flags for Palestine. Image: David Robie/APR
10. Ceasefire now trio in Aotea Square. Image: David Robie/APR
11. Healthcare workers for a Ceasefoire Now. Image: David Robie/APR
12. "Free Free Palestine". Image: David Robie/APR
13. Free Palestine map. David Robie/APR
14. Twin flags. Image: David Robie/R
15. Whanau and Palestine flag. Image: David Robie/APR
16. WILPF Aotearoa's Del Abcede, Megan Hutching and Anna Lee. Image: David Robie/APR
17. Robert Reid and Mike Treen. Image: David Robie/APR
18. "NZ 5 Eyes but no spine". Image: David Robie/APR
19. Part of the police presence at Aotea Square. Image: David Robie/APR
