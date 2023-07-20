Three dead in Auckland CBD shooting, including gunman, police confirm

RNZ News

Three people have been killed in a shooting in Auckland central business district today, including the gunman.

Five people are also wounded, including a police officer.

Police say the situation is now contained.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins told media a witness called the incident in at 7.23am, reporting there was a man with a gun shooting inside a construction site on lower Queen Street.

The gunman moved through the construction site shooting a pump-action shotgun.

When he reached the upper levels he hid inside an elevator shaft.

Police attempted to engage with him, but the gunman fired further shots, before he was found dead a short time later, they say.

The New Zealand Herald reports Prime Minister Hipkins praised the “heroic” actions of emergency services.

He said there was no identified “political or ideological motivation” for the shooter and as such, there was no need to change the national security risk.

The government has spoken to FIFA organisers today and the Women’s Football World Cup tournament will proceed as planned with the opening match tonight between New Zealand and Norway.

