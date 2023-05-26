PNG’s Governor-General signs off on dismissal of Bryan Kramer as MP

By Todagia Kelola in Port Moresby

Papua New Guinea’s Governor-General, Sir Bob Dadae, has formally dismissed former cabinet minister Brian Kramer as a Member of Parliament representing the people of Madang.

On Wednesday, the Governor-General, who was out on duty travel when the Leadership Tribunal made its recommendation of dismissal and fines, penned the final instrument officially signaling his dismissal as a leader covered under the leadership code.

Kramer, a former police and justice minister, was contacted but as of 6pm there was no response. He was reported to be seeking options.

Kramer had said after the Leadership Tribunal’s ruling in April that he would be seeking a judicial review on the tribunal’s decision.

The Post-Courier is aware that he has filed an originating summons in the judicial review track to challenge the decision of the tribunal.

The Judicial Review track deals with the review of decisions made by public authorities, the lower courts or quasi-judicial bodies. It is started by way of originating summons but it is treated differently to other civil proceedings due to its special nature with a need for speedy disposal.

It also differs in that leave for judicial review must first be granted prior to any other orders sought in the originating summons by the plaintiff.

Failure in obtaining the leave by meeting the strict requirements renders the proceedings dismissed.

The Leadership Tribunal comprising, Justice Lawrence Kangwia and senior Magistrates Edward Komia and Josephine Nidue, found Kramer guilty on seven allegations of misconduct in office.

In their decision on penalty they recommended to the Governor-General for Kramer to be dismissed from office for “scandalising the judiciary” and to pay a fine of K2000 each for five allegations for a total of K10,000 (NZ$4700) to be paid within one week.

Meanwhile, when asked by reporters yesterday, Prime Minister James Marape said his office had not officially received formal advice on Kramer’s dismissal.

Marape said he could not comment.

Todagia Kelola is a PNG Post-Courier reporter. Republished with permission.