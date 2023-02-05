By Red Tsounga
Another house done, and onto the next . . . Volunteers working in Mount Roskill community over the past few days helping those suffering from Auckland’s flash flood devastation have done us proud.
Tremendous work by everybody. Here are some random photos of our volunteer teams on the job.
Many thanks to everybody who has contributed.
Thanks to sponsors Chicking for supporting the community with hot meals for families in motels and volunteers.
And also thanks to Karla for the Bunnings Warehouse New Zealand donating safety equipment for the volunteers helping the community.
- Support families that lost home to to Auckland’s floods — a Givealittle page organised by the Aotearoa Africa Foundation. Contact: Redelond Tsounga
- Need help, please contact these numbers:
Accommodation support: 0800 222 200
Clothes, bed, and blankets etc: 0800 400 100
- Photographs by Red Tsounga and Ernestina Bonsu Maro
