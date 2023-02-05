By Red Tsounga

Another house done, and onto the next . . . Volunteers working in Mount Roskill community over the past few days helping those suffering from Auckland’s flash flood devastation have done us proud.

Tremendous work by everybody. Here are some random photos of our volunteer teams on the job.

Many thanks to everybody who has contributed.

Thanks to sponsors Chicking for supporting the community with hot meals for families in motels and volunteers.

And also thanks to Karla for the Bunnings Warehouse New Zealand donating safety equipment for the volunteers helping the community.

Mt Roskill volunteers after the floods
Red Tsounga with the volunteer team from the Whānau Hub
Floods 1: Red Tsounga with the volunteer team from the Whānau Hub. Image: Whānau Community
Floods 2: And there was the flooding - Mt Roskill at dusk. Image: APR screenshot @hamadpk_18
Floods 3: Volunteers at the Whānau Community Centre & Hub. Image: Whānau Community
Floods 4: Carrying out the flood-damaged furniture. Image: Whānau Community
Floods 5: Red Tsounga and volunteers from Te Whānau Rangimarie. Image: Whānau Community
Floods 6: "All people living in healthy, safe and loving homes" - the Te Whānau Rangimarie vision. Image: Whānau Community
Floods 7: Moving flood-damaged furniture - take 2. Image: Whānau Community
Floods 8: Red Tsounga and a food sponsor. Image: Whānau Community
Floods 9: Red Tsounga and food sponsors. Image: Whānau Community
Floods 10: Sponsored safety gear for the volunteers. Image: Whānau Community
Floods 11: Helping an elderly Chinese woman . . . Image: Whānau Community
Floods 12: . . . and here she is. Image: Whānau Community
