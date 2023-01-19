Wholesale change at FBC board ‘inevitable’, says academic

Presented by Nick Fogarty, ABC Pacific Beat

One of Fiji’s leading media analysts says wholesale changes to the Fiji Broadcasting Corporation’s board were inevitable, given the change of government in the country, reports ABC Pacific Beat.

The board’s previous members and chairman resigned last week as Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s government continues to clear the decks in the public service.

The government has begun an investigation into excessive spending patterns in the Department of Information, involving US-based PR company Qorvis, along with local communications company VATIS and FBC itself.

Featured: Dr Shailendra Singh, associate professor in journalism at the University of the South Pacific