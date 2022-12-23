‘Incitement’ complaint against top FijiFirst official handed on to CID

By Ian Chute in Suva

A complaint lodged against FijiFirst general secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum for alleged incitement at the Totogo Police station yesterday has been handed over to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho said this today in a statement.

Yesterday, People’s Alliance general secretary and registered officer Sakiasi Ditoka lodged a police complaint against Sayed-Khaiyum, alleging comments he made during a news conference this week incited racial hatred, violence and communal antagonism.

Commissioner Qiliho said the complaint had been handed over to the CID and that investigators were conducting their analysis before the next course of action was decided.

Sodelpa meeting

Meanwhile, Talebula Kate reports that members of the media covering the Sodelpa management board meeting at the Southern Cross Hotel in Suva have now been allowed near the hotel but remain outside the premises on the public walkway.