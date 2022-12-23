‘Incitement’ complaint against top FijiFirst official handed on to CID

By Ian Chute in Suva
A complaint lodged against FijiFirst general secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum for alleged incitement at the Totogo Police station yesterday has been handed over to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).
Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho said this today in a statement.
Yesterday, People’s Alliance general secretary and registered officer Sakiasi Ditoka lodged a police complaint against Sayed-Khaiyum, alleging comments he made during a news conference this week incited racial hatred, violence and communal antagonism.
Commissioner Qiliho said the complaint had been handed over to the CID and that investigators were conducting their analysis before the next course of action was decided.
Sodelpa meeting
Meanwhile, Talebula Kate reports that members of the media covering the Sodelpa management board meeting at the Southern Cross Hotel in Suva have now been allowed near the hotel but remain outside the premises on the public walkway.
This development came after media members had been standing in the rain for more than 30 minutes some distance away from the hotel entrance.
Media personnel are allowed into the meeting venue but can only stand outside.
Today’s meeting is for members of the Sodelpa management board to vote for the party they will form a coalition with to form the next Fiji government over four years.
Ian Chute is a Fiji Times reporter. Republished with permission.