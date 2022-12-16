Asia Pacific Report

Peace campaigners, activists and Nuclear-Free and Independent Pacific stalwarts were among those who gathered in Auckland this evening to celebrate publication of a new book dedicated to the remarkable mahi of the late international peace researcher Owen Wilkes.

This Auckland launch of Peacemonger at Grey Lynn’s Trades Hall was the second of three such events following one in Christchurch last week and a third planned for Wellington on February 24.

Speakers included three of the four Auckland contributors to the book — event organiser Maire Leadbeater, Dr Bob Mann and Dr David Robie — with the fourth, Dr Peter Wills, sending his apologies. Dr Robie also shared a message from Swedish researcher Paul Claesson.

Guest speakers Bob Woodward and Lyn Hume reflected on the Peace Movement and the remarkable achievements over many years.

Activist musician Roger Fowler rounded off the evening with a performance.

Photographs: Del Abcede/WILPF and APR

  • Peacemonger: Owen Wilkes: International peace researcher, edited by May Bass and Mark Derby. Wellington: Raekaihau Press, 196 pages. $35. ISBN 978-1-99-115386-9

 

1. Janfrie Wakim and the Owen Wilkes book Peacemonger. Image: Del Abcede/APR
2. Contributor Maire Leadbeater introduces the book launch. Image: Del Abcede/APR
3. Guest speaker Jack Woodward reflects at the book launch. Image: Del Abcede/APR
4. Contributor Dr Bob Mann speaking. Image: Del Abcede/APR
5. Contributor Dr David Robie speaking. Image: Del Abcede/APR
6. Roger Fowler singing at the book launch. Image: Del Abcede/APR
7. Crowd scene at the book launch. Image: Del Abcede/APR
8. The WILPF catering team at the book launch. Image: APR
