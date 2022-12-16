Fiji elections: ‘We have evidence’ People’s Alliance ahead, says Rabuka

By Meri Radinibaravi in Suva

People’s Alliance leader Sitiveni Rabuka says he has evidence his party is ahead in the 2022 polls, contrary to the official results posted by the Fijian Elections Office.

At a media conference yesterday, he called on the people of Fiji to remain calm and said he would write to President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, the Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai and the Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem to express his dissatisfaction.

“We have discovered that we still have the majority — working on the results that were published in the pink copies of provisional results as per the polling booths,” Rabuka said.

“Those were collected, they were photographed, they were relayed to us and we have a count of those.

“And from all counts that we have, we have enough evidence to support our claim in a court.”

Rabuka said the shift in results after a glitch in the FEO results app had not been satisfactorily explained by Saneem.

“After the glitch last night [Wednesday], before we were actually ahead in the count; when the system came back on there was a big change and not in our favour.

Right to redress

“It is only natural for us, for the people to expect the so-called ‘offended parties’ to have the right to redress.

“The redress I mean — that we will convey our feelings to the Supervisor of Elections to say that we are not satisfied with the outcome after the break.

“The constitutional officer that has the overall responsibility according to the Constitution is the commander RFMF and we will also be communicating with him.”

Rabuka said other constitutional offices they had written to also included the President’s office.

Meri Radinibaravi is a Fiji Times reporter. Republished with permission.