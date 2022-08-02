Cooks’ newcomers United look set to take five seats in election

RNZ Pacific

The Cook Islands Parliament looks set for a shake up after today’s general elections.

In preliminary results, the ruling Cook Islands Party has performed solidly — but the new party, United, appears to have secured as many as five seats, while the Pa Enua has returned three independents.

Prime Minister Mark Brown looks set to win a resounding victory in his Takuvaine-Tutakimoa seat — he has very substantial lead over the Democrats contender Davina Hosking-Ashford.

Democrats leader Tina Brown should be safe in her Rakahanga seat, but her deputy William ‘Smiley’ Heather appears to have lost out to the United Party’s Tim Tunui Varu in Ruaau.

The preliminary figures also show United’s Robert Stanley Heather well ahead in Akaoa, and New Zealand netball legend, Margaret Matenga, taking Titikaveka, both at the expense of the Democrats.

Two of the independents in the outer islands were incumbents and they will be joined by Stephen Matapo from Mauke.

This article is republished under a community partnership agreement with RNZ.