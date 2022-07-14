NFP party chief’s challenge to FijiFirst over election complaint – ‘bring it on!’

By Meri Radinibaravi in Suva

“Bring it on!” That’s the challenge from National Federation Party (NFP) general-secretary Seni Nabou to FijiFirst party general-secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum in the wake of a complaint he made to Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem about a video by a New Zealand-based NFP supporter.

Nabou claimed the video was extracted from a live stream of the party’s last rally in the lead up to the 2018 General Election at Rishikul Primary School and it had been “edited”.

At a press conference on Tuesday evening, Sayed-Khaiyum said he had sent a letter of complaint to Supervisor of Elections (SoE) Mohammed Saneem.

He said it was in reference to a video circulating on social media where Auckland-based NFP supporter Ahmed Bhamji was seen saying that the “Tertiary Education Loan Scheme (TELS) is a lifetime slavery”.

NFP general-secretary Nabou said the image submitted by Sayed-Khaiyum to the SoE had been “deliberately edited to show only Mr Bhamji because the full image, which we have provided as evidence, proves beyond any doubt when the statement was made”.

“The evidence he has submitted shows it was extracted from a “Vote for Change” Facebook page,” Nabou said.

‘Free from dictatorship’

She said the NFP has never been associated with the “Vote for Change” page and all their official social media pages had been submitted to the SoE.

Nabou said the video was extracted from a live stream of the party’s last rally in the lead up to the 2018 general election at Rishikul Primary School.

“Whatever it is, bring it on. We will not be trampled nor derailed from our vision to once again make Fiji a land of hope and opportunity, free from the dictatorship and thuggery of two-man rule.”

Meri Radinibaravi is a Fiji Times reporter. Republished with permission.