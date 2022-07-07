Vanuatu offers warm welcome to Papuan independence campaigner

RNZ Pacific

The president of the United Liberation Movement of West Papua, Benny Wenda, has arrived to a warm welcome in Port Vila from London where he is based.

Representatives of the Vanuatu West Papua Independence Committee, who are organising his trip, made sure the media was present only during a welcome ceremony at the Shefa provincial government headquarters.

Shefa province has adopted the people of the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) as “brothers and sisters of Vanuatu”.

The movement’s Morning Star flag is flown alongside the Shefa provincial flag at its Headquarters in Port Vila.

It is not clear if Wenda will meet government leaders.

He will be in Port Vila for two weeks.

Vanuatu has donated a plot of land along with office facilities for use by ULMWP as its international office in Port Vila.

This article is republished under a community partnership agreement with RNZ.