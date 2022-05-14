Thrilling cultural dances to celebrate NZ’s Rotuman Language Week

Ready for the Rotuman dances
West Papuan communications student Laurens Ikinia chats to Rotuman church leader Te Rito Peyroux and Apu moments before dances get under way. Image: David Robie/APR

Asia Pacific Report newsdesk

Celebrating Rotuman Language Week in Auckland’s Kingsland today took the form of colourful and thrilling cultural dances.

The dances were performed at the Trinity Methodist Church hall by members of the Auckland Rotuman Fellowship Group.

The group has sponsored a busy week of events, pleasing Rotuman community participants.

Rotuman dancers
Rotuman dancers today. Image: APR

The fellowship runs language classes in an effort to keep the culture alive.

Rotuman is listed as one of UNESCO’s endangered languages.

Rotuma is a Fijian-dependency island, but it is situated 500 km north of Suva and the island has its own distinct culture and language.

Less than 2000 Rotumans actually on Rotuma while about 10,000 live on the main islands of Fiji, and about 1000 live in Aotearoa New Zealand.

 

