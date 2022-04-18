Eleven more covid deaths reported as Air NZ flooded with travel inquiries

RNZ News

Eleven 11 more people have died from covid-19, and 6242 more community cases have been detected, New Zealand health authorities say.

The Ministry of Health said the seven-day rolling average of case numbers was on the decline, with today’s seven-day rolling average at 7986 — last Monday it was 10,169.

There are 553 people currently in hospital with the virus, including 23 in intensive care.

The number of new cases identified at the border is 41.

There are 55,869 active community cases today.

Yesterday, there were 10 new deaths reported, and 5933 new community cases.

Air New Zealand said it has been flooded with calls from people interested in travelling as the borders open.

Many people want to check safety precautions and what documentation and other preparations they need to make for travelling under orange restrictions, and the airline said it had brought in extra staff to cope with the demand.

A report released by the Cancer Control Agency has shown cancer diagnosis and treatments both fell during the pandemic, with Māori and Pacific peoples most affected.

This article is republished under a community partnership agreement with RNZ.