Fiji reports 290 new covid cases, 8 more deaths in 24 hours

RNZ Pacific

Eight more people have died from covid-19 in Fiji, taking the death toll past 500.

The Fiji government also confirmed 290 new cases for the 24 hours to 8am yesterday.That compares with 505 cases and seven deaths in the previous 24-hour period.

Fiji now has 17,124 active cases. There were 2306 recoveries.

The death toll is at 504, with 502 of these from the latest outbreak that began in April, 2021.

Health Secretary Dr James Fong said of the latest cases, 128 were from the Western Division, 137 from the Central Division and 25 cases from the Eastern Division.

He said there were 25 new cases on Kadavu in the East.

“This means there are now 257 active cases of covid-19 in Kadavu. All these individuals have been isolated,” he said.