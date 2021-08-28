NZ reports 82 new community covid cases – total now 429

RNZ Pacific

New Zealand has 82 new community cases of covid-19 today, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

There was no media conference from the government today. In a statement, the Ministry of Health said there were now 429 cases linked to the Auckland outbreak.

All of today’s new cases were in Auckland. There have now been 415 cases in Auckland and 14 in Wellington connected to the current community outbreak.

The ministry said 376 cases had now been clearly epidemiologically linked to another case or sub-cluster, with another 53 for which links are yet to be fully established.

There was one new case in managed isolation reported today.

* Follow all the latest developments with RNZ’s live blog here

There are now 23 people with covid-19 in Auckland’s hospitals, including two in ICU. The Health Ministry said all of the cases were in a stable condition.

One case is in North Shore Hospital, 11 are in Middlemore Hospital, 12 are in Auckland City Hospital, and one is in Wellington Regional Hospital.

“There are appropriate isolation and infection prevention and control plans in place at all hospitals where these patients are being managed,” said the ministry.

Of the new cases, 62 are Pacific peoples, five are Asian, four are European, two are Māori, one is Middle Eastern/Latin American/African, and the ethnicity of eight is unknown.

The total number of active cases being managed in New Zealand is currently 429 and the number of total cases in this country has now crossed the 3000 mark, with 3023 cases.

There were 70 new community cases reported in New Zealand yesterday.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern also confirmed yesterday that all of New Zealand south of Auckland will move to alert level three at midnight Tuesday, but Auckland is likely to stay at level 4 for two weeks.

Vaccine numbers

The ministry said 89,316 vaccines were given yesterday, including 65,011 first doses and 24,305 second doses. This was the second biggest daily total to date.

More than 3.2 million doses of the covid-19 vaccine have been administered to date.

Of these, 2.1 million are first doses and more than 1.1 million are second doses.

This article is republished under a community partnership agreement with RNZ.