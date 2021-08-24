Fijians in Afghanistan will only leave if Taliban takeover crisis worsens

By Filipe Naikaso of FBC News

Five Fijians who are based in Afghanistan say they are safe and well.

Speaking to FBC News, one of them who is living in the capital Kabul, said they kept tabs on each other and shared information on the Taliban takeover.

They say that they will only leave Afghanistan if the situation worsens.

The Fijian national spoke under the condition of anonymity and said he and three others were in Kabul while the others were in Mazar and Khandahar.

They said the situation was calm in the the three cities.

The man said he has been out and about in Kabul conducting assessment and supporting the UN evacuation flights in the last couple of days.

He had noticed that the usual traffic congestion had decreased significantly as most people were staying home.

Every 15 minutes

He said there was an evacuation flight almost every 15 minutes. However, movement within the country was challenging at times.

One other Fijian in Kabul was expected to relocate to Almaty in Kazakhstan.

Meanwhile, RNZ News reports that the first group of New Zealand citizens, their families and other visa holders evacuated arrived yesterday in New Zealand.

New Zealand lawyer Claudia Elliott has worked across Afghanistan with the United Nations and is now trying to get visas to get at risk Afghani professionals to also be evacuated to New Zealand.

She says seeing the Taliban’s takeover has been traumatising – she is worried about how those who are given visas to New Zealand will actually be able to get out of Afghanistan.