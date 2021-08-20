Positive covid-19 cases confirmed in Wellington, reports RNZ

These would be the first positive cases in this latest outbreak outside of Auckland and Coromandel.

The Ministry of Health has declined to comment at this stage.

A ministry spokesperson said all confirmed cases of covid-19 would be announced “as soon as practicable”.

The government is due to announce any changes to the lockdown at 3pm.

In Auckland, there are 22 active cases of covid-19 in the community.

North Shore Hospital case

North Shore Hospital is taking action after it was confirmed a patient, who has now tested positive, was treated there.

The hospital has closed its emergency department and short stay surgical unit.

NZ Post today also revealed it had a positive case – a temporary member of their processing team working at their Auckland Operations Centre in Highbrook.

In a statement it said the worker was last at work on Monday and they have not attended work since they became sick.

It is not clear if this case has already been included in the Ministry of Health’s list of positive cases.

The delta variant outbreak has been linked to a person who travelled to New Zealand from NSW on August 7 and transferred to hospital on August 16.

Locations of interest can be found on the Ministry of Health website as they become available.

This article is republished under a community partnership agreement with RNZ.