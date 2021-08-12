Fiji’s deputy police chief resigns after 39 years of service

By Talebula Kate in Suva

After 39 years with the Fiji Police Force, Rusiate Tudravu has tendered his resignation having reached the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police upon his retirement.

The outgoing Deputy Commissioner Tudravu, who acted as the Commissioner of Police over a 12-month period, tendered his resignation to the Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho.

He acted as commissioner while Brigadier-General Qiliho was away on overseas studies in the United Kingdom.

Following the completion of the handing over of duties to the Brigadier-General Qiliho, Tudravu decided to tender his resignation.

Brigadier-General Qiliho thanked the outgoing deputy commissioner for his services and wished him well for his future.