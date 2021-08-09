Ahluwalia reappointed as USP vice-chancellor and resumes job in Samoa

By Shanil Singh in Suva

The University of the South Pacific has announced the reappointment of Professor Pal Ahluwalia as its vice-chancellor and president and he will resume a three-year term from today.

Professor Ahluwalia will be based at the USP Samoa campus.

He was reselected to this position by the USP Council which had agreed to offer Professor Ahluwalia a new contract following its meeting on 2 June 2021.

USP said it was delighted that Professor Ahluwalia had agreed to commit for another term and it was looking forward to working with him as he took up office.

Before joining the university, Professor Ahluwalia held leadership positions at the University of Portsmouth in the United Kingdom and at the University of South Australia in Adelaide.