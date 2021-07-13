Fiji’s Nakorowiri villagers turn up in numbers to be vaccinated

By Serafina Silaitoga in Labasa, Fiji

Villagers and surrounding farmers in Labasa on Fiji’s Vanua Levu island turned up in big numbers for the covid-19 vaccination drive held at Nakorowiri village.

Opposition SODELPA parliamentarian Mosese Bulitavu gave his house for medical officials to use for the AstraZeneca vaccination drive.

“The villagers came in numbers volunteering themselves to get the jab and we are so thankful to the vaccination team for their commitment,” Bulitavu said.

“This vaccination drive happened because we have pledged in the village to break the chain of community transmission by getting vaccinated so we are protected.

“Our loved ones and those around us too will get protected when we are vaccinated.”

Meanwhile, the average cases of covid-19 recorded per day within a period of seven days was 622, reports Health Secretary Dr James Fong.

He said the cases had increased daily with a number of people dying from the virus.

As of July 10, he said Fiji recorded 353,303 adults receiving their first dose of the vaccine and 66,635 had received their second doses.

He said this meant that 60.2 percent of the target population had received at least one dose and 11.4 percent were now fully vaccinated nationwide.

Republished with permission.