126 new Fiji covid infections with another death as cases still high

By Koroi Tadulala, FBC News journalist

Fiji recorded 126 new cases of covid-19 in the 24-hour period ending at 8am yesterday with another death as the pandemic continues to take hold.

The Ministry of Health said the 42-year-old man died at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital (CWMH).

He was admitted to hospital with leptospirosis and also tested positive for covid-19 during his admission.

Health Secretary Dr James Fong said the man’s death was being investigated by his doctors to determine if it would be classified as a covid-19 death.

Dr Fong said 59 recoveries had also been recorded and there were now 1542 active cases in isolation.

He added that the number of covid-19 cases recorded since April this year had increased to 2020.

This meant that the total cases recorded since Fiji registered its first case last year stood at 2090.

Dr Fong said to date there had been 532 recoveries and seven deaths due to covid-19 in Fiji.

Five of the deaths were recorded during the current outbreak with eight covid-19 positive patients haing died from pre-existing non-covid-19 related illnesses.

The Health Secretary said one death was currently under investigation.