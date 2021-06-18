Fiji reports another 115 covid cases – new hospital death investigated

By Vijay Narayan in Suva

Fiji health authorities have announced 115 new covid-19 cases for the 24 hour period ending at 8am today.

Health Secretary Dr James Fong said 12 cases were from new clusters – 8 of them from Max Value Supermarket, Lami, and 4 from Public Rental Board.

Seven cases have also been detected during screening at the Valelevu, Nuffield Health Centre in Tamavua, and Raiwaqa screening clinics.

Dr Fong said 1 case was also identified during screening at Nadi Hospital.

Investigations were underway to determine any links to known cases.

Twenty one cases have been identified as primary contacts of previous cases and are under investigation by the contact tracing teams to determine if there is a cluster link.

Two cases from Naqio settlement, Rewa, 1 case from Nadave, 7 cases from Nausori Village, 4 cases in Naulu, 1 case in Omkar Rd, Narere, 1 case in Valenicina, Lami, 1 case in Verata, Nausori, 1 case from Milverton Road, Raiwaqa, 2 cases from Qauia, Lami, 1 case from Naduru Road, Nausori and 1 case from Fiji Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Services are under investigation to determine if they have links to other cases.

Community transmission

Dr Fong said these cases were currently considered cases of community transmission.

The majority of the cases announced were related to existing clusters of transmission or to localities where significant transmission had occurred.

A 49-year-old man has died at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital (CWMH).

Dr Fong said he had been admitted for almost a month and was being treated for a severe non-COVID pre-existing condition.

He tested positive for covid-19 during his admission, and his doctors are currently investigating to determine if this is a covid-19 death.

Pre-existing illnesses

RNZ Pacific reports that to date there have been 6 deaths but another 7 covid-19 positive patients have died of pre-existing illnesses.

There are 1182 active cases in isolation, with Fiji having recorded 1578 cases since the latest outbreak started in April 2021.

Dr Fong said since April, 121,193 samples had been tested, with average daily testing now at 3443.

In terms of vaccinations, “43 oercent of Fijians 18 and older have received their first dose, and 2.1 percent are fully vaccinated. That is a total of 252,791 who have received at least one dose and 12,246 who are fully vaccinated,” he said.

Vijay Narayan is news director of Fiji Village News.