Timor-Leste reports 126 more covid cases – almost all in Dili

By Antonio Sampaio in Dili

The Timor-Leste health authorities have registered a total of 126 new infections with SARS-CoV-2 in the last 24 hours, almost all in the Timorese capital, according to official data.

The data was released in a statement from the Integrated Crisis Management Center (CIGC), which states that in addition to 120 cases in Dili, three more cases were registered in Baucau and another in Covalima.

This consolidates the three regions with the highest prevalence of the virus.

With the new cases, and the record of 82 recovered cases, the number of active infections is currently 1584. The total accumulated since March 2020 has risen to 3353.

The positive cases detected in Dili represent 16.7 percent of the 719 tests carried out – one of the highest percentages ever.

The incidence rate is now 8.5/100,000 inhabitants in Dili and 27.8/100,000 inhabitants, the highest ever. The country’s population is 1.3 million.

In the Vera Cruz isolation center there are now 37 people, of which one is in a serious condition and 36 are moderate.

However, sources from the Ministry of Health confirmed to Lusa News Agency that dozens of cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2 have been detected in recent weeks in various institutions of the Timorese state, including the Presidency of the Republic, Parliament and the government.

The sources explained to Lusa that at least 40 positive results were detected in screenings carried out last week in the Presidency of the Republic.

There are also about two dozen cases detected in the National Parliament and several other cases in ministries and public institutions, the same sources confirmed.

Antonio Sampaio is the bureau chief of Lusa News Agency in Dili. This article is republished with permission.

