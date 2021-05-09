Fiji reports three new community covid cases – two patients recover

By Talebula Kate in Suva

After 1616 tests in the past 24 hours, Fiji’s Ministry of Health and Medical Services has reported three new cases of covid-19 infections.

Health Secretary Dr James Fong announced this in the daily pandemic briefing held this evening.

He said the new cases were all linked to the case of a man from Saru, Lautoka, who presented with covid-like symptoms to the Natabua Health Centre and tested positive on Friday.

“One of the new cases is his wife, another is his daughter, and the third was a primary contact of his wife,” Dr Fong said.

“All three have been in isolation since yesterday,” he said.

“The contact tracers are locating and quarantining their close contacts. All other known primary contacts relating to the three have tested negative.”

Meanwhile, the ministry’s Head of Health Protection, Dr Aalisha Sahukhan, confirmed this evening that two patients had recovered.

Fiji now has 38 active covid-19 cases in isolation facilities, seven are border quarantine cases, 26 locally transmitted cases and five are currently being investigated to determine the source of transmission.

Talebula Kate is a Fiji Times reporter.


