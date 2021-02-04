Fiji immigration officials, police deport USP chief Ahluwalia in swoop

Pacific Media Watch newsdesk

Fiji Immigration officials and police have detained and expelled the University of the South Pacific vice-chancellor, Professor Pal Ahluwalia, and his wife Sandra.

The president of the University of the South Pacific Staff Association, Elizabeth Fong, said that the USPSA had received confirmation that the pair were taken in between 11pm and midnight last night, reports Fijivillage news editor Vijay Narayan.

Photos circulated on social media today showed Professor Ahluwalia being deported on a flight to Brisbane this morning.

Fong said they had also been getting reports from late last month about Ahluwalia’s work permit to be revoked.

A USP Council meeting is scheduled for tomorrow.

Nauru President Lionel Aingimea, who is also chair of the USP Council, said he would make a statement after the council meeting.

The USP staff unions were meeting this morning.

When contacted by Fijivillage, USP said it was unable to comment at this stage.

Professor Ahluwalia, a Canadian, could not be contacted.

Fijivillage said it was also trying to contact USP pro-chancellor Winston Thompson.

The radio station said it had also asked Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, Permanent Secretary for Immigration Yogesh Karan, Education Minister Rosy Akbar and the police. None had yet responded.

Among many messages of dismay and condemnation, Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre (FWCC) executive Shamima Ali slammed the Fiji government’s action as “not the Pacific way” and “unacceptable behaviour”.

Reports claim VC Pal to be deported

FWCC coordinator and coalition executive Shamima Ali said it was "not the Pacific way and totally unacceptable behaviour from the Fijian Government and the authorities."

Nauru President Lionel Aingimea said he would issue a statement on VC Pal's deportation after his meeting with Council members.

Whisked away from their home

RNZ Pacific reports that Professor Ahluwalia and his wife, Sandra, were awoken and whisked away from their home late last night by plain-clothed Fiji immigration officers who broke into their residence.