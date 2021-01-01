New Year’s Honours: Former boxing champion among 13 Pacific recipients

Playwrights, teachers, reverends, advocates, athletes and a former boxer are among the 13 Pacific people who have received New Year’s Honours, a group the Pacific peoples’ minister has described as inspiring.
Auckland early childhood educator, Afamasaga Vaafusuaga Telesia McDonald-Alipia is now an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit.
Afamasaga has had a long-involvement with Pacific early childhood education, dating back to 1991. She was New Zealand’s national coordinator for the Home Interaction Programme for Parents and Youngsters, which now has 40 centres across the country.
Award-winning playwright Victor Rodger has been made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit, for his services to theatre and Pacific arts.
His works deal with race, racism and identity including issues confronting Pacific peoples and the rainbow community.
Rodger said the recognition was a tribute to his palagi mother, even though his work has largely dealt with Pasifika themes and characters.
“It’s kind of ironic in some ways because my Samoan father was not part of my life growing up, and mum raised me from a very young age by herself, so that’s what I have been reflecting on since I learnt I got the honour. I see it as a real tribute to her.
“She’s always had my back, and just wanted me to figure out what made me happy both personally and professionally, and I do look at it as a tribute to her more than a tribute to me on a personal level,” he said.
His first play Sons premiered in 1995, a reworked version of which won four Chapman Tripp Theatre Awards.
‘Battling La’avasa’
A high-ranking middleweight boxer in the 1970s, Lega Tagoa’i Muipu La’avasa Sagaga, has been made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit.
Lega, known as ‘Battling La’avasa’, won the Samoan and South Pacific Games amateur titles before embarking on a professional career.
After retiring from boxing, he went on to spend 20 years mentoring and training youth in Otara, some of whom went on to international acclaim, like David Tua.
His daughter, Tina Henry, said her father was really pleased with the recognition.
“It obviously meant a lot to him because everyday he asks when is he getting his pin, when is he going to get his haircut and new clothes for the ceremony.”
Community and netball
Nive Venning Ahelemo was a founding member and cultural advisor of the Tokelau Nurses and Health Workers Association of New Zealand, and she has been awarded the Queen’s Service Medal.
Ahelemo has also been involved with the Tokelau Hutt Valley Sports and Culture Association for more than 40 years.
She said sports had always been a part of her life, but particularly netball, which she started playing in Samoa and continued with when her family migrated to New Zealand.
“When we developed our Tokelau Hutt Valley Sports and Culture Association, I stood up to make sure our women are included in their development.”
Ahelemo said she still participated from the sidelines.
The other recipients:
Inspector Sam Aberahama, whose parents left the Cook Islands in the 1960s, is to be a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for his services to the police and the community.
Author of My New Zealand Story: Dawn Raid and founding member of Southland’s Murihiku Polyfest, Pauline Smith, has been made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to Pacific arts and the community.
Dr Tasileta Teevale is to be a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to Pacific education and public health research. Dr Teevale has contributed to the public service and academia for more than 20 years through research in Pacific youth health and education, sports, physical activity and public health.
Reverend Elder Tumama Vili, who with his wife runs the largest EFKS church in Christchurch and oversees 11 other parishes in the South Island, is to be a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit.
The chief executive of Pacific Trust Otago, Lester Dean, will receive a Queen’s Service Medal.
The chair of Wellington Cook Islands Society, Grace Hutton, will also receive the medal. Hutton has played a leading role in the annual Cook Islands Language Week, and the Wellington Cook Island Soldiers of World War I committee.
Netball organiser Martha Taru has been recognised with a QSM for her years of volunteer work for both the Pacific community and netball in Wellington.
Therese Weir has been recognised for services to people with disabilities. In a 25-year career in the public sector, Weir’s leadership saw groups who were often overlooked, especially disabled Māori and Pacific women, received help to lead and to build organisations such as PIASS Trust, Vaka Tautua, Te Roopu Waiora Trust, Taikura Trust, and Ripple Trust.
This article is republished under a community partnership agreement with RNZ.