Pacific Media Centre newsdesk

The Pacific Climate Warriors are the winners of the Pax Christi International Peace Prize 2020.

On making the judgment, the members of the Pax Christi International board acknowledged the “admirable leadership shown by young people” on this critical issue.

The award tribute said: “[The board members] also want to draw attention to the region of Oceania, a beautiful part of the world which is too often overlooked.

“The brave, nonviolent and tenacious actions of the Pacific Climate Warriors are to be applauded and encouraged.”

The Pacific Media Centre’s Del Abcede was on hand to capture the international presentation this week at St Columba Centre, Ponsonby, Auckland, in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Pax Christi International Peace Prize 2020
1 of 14
Peace Prize group
PMC1: The Pacific Climate Warriors, family and friends gather after receiving the award. Image: Del Abcede/PMC
PMC2: The handsome Pax Christi International Peace Prize 2020. Image: Del Abcede/PMC
PMC3: The Wellington coordinator of Pacific Climate Warriors, Mary Moeono-Kolio, receives the International Peace Prize on behalf of the movement. Image: Del Abcede/PMC
PMC4: Blowing the conch shell. Image: Del Abcede/PMC
PMC5: The karanga at the award ceremony. Image: Del Abcede/PMC
PMC6: Introductions time at the award ceremony. Image: Del Abcede/PMC
PMC7: A Pacific Climate Warrior tells his story. Image: Del Abcede/PMC
PMC8: Helena Fuluifaga Chan Foung tells her story. Image: Del Abcede/PMC
PMC9: "Let's bring peace together." Image: Del Abcede/PMC
PMC10: New Green MP Teanau Tuiono (Ngāpuhi and Atiu from Cook Islands) chats to Pacific Climate Warriors. Image: Del Abcede/PMC
PMC11: The Wellington coordinator of the Pacific Climate Warriors, Mary Moeono-Kolio, makes her acceptance speech. Image: Del Abcede/PMC
PMC12: Student nurse Leilani, West Papuan postgraduate communications student Laurens Ikini and a Pacific participant at the awards. Image: Del Abcede/PMC
PMC13: Kaikaranga Rangi Davis and Green MP Teanau Tuiono. Image: Del Abcede/PMC
PMC14: Pax Christi Aotearoa trustee Susan Healy speaking at the award presentation. Image: Del Abcede/PMC
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.