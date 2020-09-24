Father, daughter team win seats in Bougainville general election

By The National

A father-daughter team will join the Autonomous Bougainville Government House of Representatives after winning their seats in the recent election.

Raymond Masono retained his seat as the Atolls MP while daughter Amanda Masono Getsi was declared the winner of the North Region Women’s Representative seat.

She told The National she was overwhelmed by the support of the 80,000 people of North Bougainville who had confidence in her.

“I was voted by both men and women and I will do my best to represent the women of North Bougainville in the ABG (House of Representatives),” she said.

She has a bachelor of law degree from the University of Papua New Guinea and a masters of law degree from the University of Melbourne.

Getsi has more than 10 years of experience as a public servant, during which she played a role in the Bougainville Referendum Commission.

She won one of the three reserved seats for women in the House of Representatives to represent the North, Central and South regions.

Theresa Kaetavara had earlier won the South Bougainville seat and Yolande Geraldine Paul won the Central Bougainville seat.

Kaetavara too will be joined in the House by her son Emmanuel Carlos Kaetavara who won the Baba constituency seat.

Paul will also be joined by her partner Morris Opeti who won the Taonita-Teop constituency seat.

Former Bougainville Revolutionary Army commander Ishmael Toroama was yesterday declared President-elect of Bougainville following the election process that began in the autonomous Papua New Guinea region six weeks ago.

The Central and South ex-combatant representatives have already been declared with 33 constituency seats.

The Pacific Media Centre republishes The National articles with permission.