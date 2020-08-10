New covid cases in PNG, Bougainville, New Caledonia and Tahiti aired

Pacific Media Watch Newsdesk

Radio 95bFM The Wire’s Zoë Larsen Cumming and Justin Wong talked to Pacific Media Centre director Professor David Robie today about a resurgence of coronavirus cases in Papua New Guinea and the impact of other Pacific cases on two very important upcoming votes in Bougainville and New Caledonia.

Speaking on the Southern Cross programme, Dr Robie also outlined the latest edition of Pacific Journalism Review, which has been causing ripples around the region over its criticisms of government assaults on media freedom in a series of research papers.

A dramatic increase in covid-19 cases in PNG over the past few days took the total to 214 at the weekend with another reported mine case, this time at Lihir in New Ireland province.

A covid status graphic in Papua New Guinea featured on the PMC Southern Cross radio item. Image: The National

Another positive case in New Caledonia has taken the total to 23, but French officials report that the important referendum on independence scheduled for October 4, will go ahead as planned.

The first covid case in Bougainville has been reported but the presidential election will take place on August 12-September 1.

Relaxed borders in French Polynesia has meant two more cases taking the total to 63.

PMC’s weekly Southern Cross radio programme is now taking a break for a while.