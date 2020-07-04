200 protest in Auckland as NZ rallies target illegal Israeli land grab

Pacific Media Centre Newsdesk



About 200 people protested in Auckland as demonstrations took place in at least nine New Zealand cities and towns today against illegal Israeli plans to annex more Palestinian land.

Last week, New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters expressed “serious concern” at these Israeli plans which would amount to a war crime under the Fourth Geneva Convention.

The convention relates to annexation of land seized through war.

Christchurch Central MP Duncan Webb apologised that he could not attend one of the rallies but posted a video statement online urging other MPs to speak out against Israel’s annexation plans.

He called on them to attend the protests if they were able.



Annexation explained … a special report by New Zealand journalist Mohamed Hassan. Video: Middle East Eye