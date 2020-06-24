Make ‘secret’ BDO report and USP inquiries public, says Ratuva

By Nasik Swami in Suva

In the in­ter­est of trans­parency, the Univer­sity of the South Pa­cific should make pub­lic the con­tents of the univer­sity’s “secret” BDO Re­port and also the al­le­ga­tions made against vice-chan­cel­lor Professor Pal Ah­luwalia, says a leading New Zealand-based Fiji academic.

“Pub­lic in­ter­est de­mands that the BDO re­port needs to be re­leased and the work by the com­mis­sion ex­pe­dited while the al­le­ga­tions against the vice-chan­cel­lor be re­leased also and prop­erly in­ves­ti­gated as well,” said political sociologist professor Steven Ratuva, a former USP academic.

Professor Ratuva, director of the Macmillan Brown Centre for Pacific Studies at the University of Canterbury, said se­crecy “does not serve any­one any good”.

He said USP was a re­gional in­sti­tu­tion and there should be no po­lit­i­cal in­ter­fer­ence that would un­der­mine its in­de­pen­dence.