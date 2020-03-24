Four new cases of community transmission of Covid-19 in NZ

By RNZ News

Four new cases of community transmission have been reported in New Zealand today, as the Health Ministry revealed 40 new cases of Covid-19 in this country, taking the total to 155 infected people.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the Ministry of Health had details for one-third of the 40 new cases.

They include four cases of community transmission – three in Auckland, one in Wairarapa. Two of the four were among the 40 new cases revealed today.

He said there were now 155 confirmed and probable cases, and 12 people have now recovered from the virus.

“There are 12 cases that we can confirm are recovered. We will be updating this number on a daily basis.”



Six people are now in hospital, and all are in a stable condition. No cases have been taken to ICU.

Six people who attended the Hereford Conference in Queenstown have been confirmed with the coronavirus.

There have now been more than 8300 completed tests in New Zealand.

Clinically treated

The three probable cases are people who have returned a negative result from testing, but they are clinically treated as probable because of their connection with other cases.

Dr Bloomfield said recent travel back from overseas was still the main driver of Covid-19 cases in this country.

There is one confirmed case of Covid-19 in a rest home.

Dr Bloomfield said he had no knowledge of any member of the public health service being infected.

The country enters level 4 alert status from 11.59pm on Wednesday. It will be a full lockdown, for a minimum of four weeks.