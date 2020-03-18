PNG has probable coronavirus case, declares health minister

Pacific Media Watch

Papua New Guinea has a probable imported case of Covid-19 coronavirus, Health Minister Jelta Wong has announced today,

The case is a 45-year-old male who arrived in Port Moresby last Friday, the PNG Post-Courier reports.

“Through our checks at the airport, the case did not show any symptoms of cough, flu or fever,” Wong said in a statement.

“Exactly 24 hours after arriving in the country he presented with a flu and slight fever and thus fitted the case definition of Covid-19 person of interest.

“Immediately our emergency response plan procedures were activated and he was isolated and placed under strict quarantine, with test results sent to the Institute of Medical Research for immediate testing,” Wong said.

Wong said the case travel history originated from Madrid, Barcelona, Istanbul and entered the country through Singapore.



- Partner -



The infected man then travelled from Port Moresby to Lae.

None of the people who came into contact with the case at the time of illness were showing symptoms of coronavirus.

The health minister urged the public to take precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the disease in the country.