Indonesia reports first death – a foreigner – from Covid-19

Indonesia has reported its first death from the Covid-19 coronavirus today, a 53-year-old woman and foreign citizen identified as Case 25.

The Health Ministry’s disease control and prevention director-general Achmad Yurianto said Case 25 died about 2 am on Wednesday after nearly three days of treatment.

“The patient was admitted to the hospital in an already severe condition caused by preexisting illnesses, including diabetes, hypertension, hyperthyroidism and years-long obstructive lung disease,” Yurianto said.

He said the coronavirus infection had worsened the patient’s immune system, which had further exacerbated her preexisting illnesses.

“So the coronavirus was not the main cause [of the patient’s death], but it had worsened her condition.”



Yurianto did not disclose the nationality of Case 25. However, he said the embassy of her country had been notified when she tested positive for the virus, and that her body was already in the process of being taken home.

He also did not reveal where Case 25 had been hospitalised, but said her husband had been by her side during her treatment.

There have so far been 27 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Indonesia.

As of today, Yurianto said that two of the patients, Case 6 and Case 14, had tested negative for the virus after receiving treatment and were ready to be discharged.

The patients had been ordered to self-isolate at home after being discharged as a precautionary measure, he said.

