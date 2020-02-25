Eight dead following big PNG jailbreak near Mt Hagen – manhunt, shootouts

By Vasinatta Yama in Mt Hagen

Eight prisoners at the Baisu Correctional Service prison near the Western Highlands provincial capital of Mt Hagen are dead following a massive jail breakout.

Western Highlands Acting Provincial Police Commander David Kongui confirmed that two prisoners have surrendered, while an unknown number of prisoners escaped.

Many of the fugitives, who escaped about midday yesterday, are those who have committed summary and criminal offences and who were remandees at Baisu jail.

The reports were still sketchy earlier today, but police and warders have been patrolling the province in an attempt to track them.

After hearing about the Baisu prison breakout, police in Mt Hagen traveled to all suspected escape routes prisoners may have used.



Task force almost ambushed

Mt Hagen Task Force Rat One team nearly lost their lives when they were caught in crossfire between two warring groups at Dei electorate.

The seven policemen on board were nearly ambushed with high-powered guns, but they remained calm and were disarmed by more than 20 men along the Gumanch bridge in Dei electorate.

Police Constable Jonathan Rami, who was driving, said the armed men disarmed them, taking away with more than 30 rounds of ammunition.

This warring group also gave their demands to the police.

Vasinatta Yama is a reporter for EM TV News. Asia Pacific Report republishes articles in partnership with the Pacific Media Centre.