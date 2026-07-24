New Zealanders warned not to transit through MidEast as Trump threatens further strikes

The government is again warning New Zealanders not to transit through the Middle East as US President Donald Trump threatens further military strikes on Iran.

The US President said on Wednesday said the United States would bomb Iranian civil infrastructure every time Tehran fires at ships in the Hormuz Strait.

A Safe Travel advisory issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFAT) said it advised against all non-essential transit travel through the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

“The security situation in the Middle East remains highly volatile and travellers could be stranded with little warning and few options.

“Given this, we advise New Zealanders not to transit the Middle East, including through Dubai or Doha, unless their travel is absolutely essential and there are no other flight routes available through Asia or North America.”

The agency said those who decided travelling through the region was necessary should keep transit times to a minimum and be prepared for flight cancellations, delays, and airspace closures.

It also advised New Zealanders in Iran to leave as soon as possible, if it was safe to do so.

Limited flights

A limited number of flights are still operating from Khomeini International Airport in Tehran but airspace closures could occur at any time, it said.

Land routes out of Iran via Turkey and Armenia are still viable and have been successfully used by other New Zealanders to leave the country.

Anyone who could not leave Iran should follow the advice of local authorities and move to or remain in a safe place and ensure they have essential supplies such as food, water, torches, batteries or power banks and any medications.

The advisory said there were a number of steps people should take if they were at risk of drone or missile attacks:

Know how advance warnings are communicated in the area

Follow all local authority instructions

Identify the nearest shelter or safest locations

If no shelter is available, move to a basement or interior room away from windows

Avoid any potential target locations, including military sites, airports and oil and energy infrastructure

Keep in contact with family and friends where possible

New Zealanders who need urgent consular assistance should contact the 24/7 consular emergency line on +64 99 20 20 20.