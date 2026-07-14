Dilapidated infrastructure blamed for fatal PNG prison escape attempt

The Papua New Guinea Correctional Service (PNGCS) has confirmed three prisoners have been killed in the Western Highlands Province while attempting an escape.

The inmates, who scaled the fence at Baisu Prison, were shot dead, while five others were critically injured on Sunday afternoon.

Two other escapees remain at large.

PNGCS Deputy Commissioner David Suagu told RNZ Pacific that attempted prison escapes are typical during this time of year.

“It’s almost the same across the country … it happens randomly,” he said.

“We expect a high rate of escape, especially towards the later part of the year, and that is something that we are working towards addressing.”

He said infrastructure at Baisu Correctional Institution Services is in a state of despair, which likely made the escape possible.

“It’s in a deteriorating state, so consequently [they went] straight over the fence.”

Kerevat prison break

Suagu could not confirm whether the escapees were being held in remand, as has been widely reported by local media.

Local media has also reported last week that 38 inmates broke out of Kerevat prison in East New Britain province and were still at large.

According to a release from the Australian High Commission in Port Moresby in March, Baisu’s perimeter fencing “has been affected by rust, cracking concrete, unstable soil and frequent waterlogging,” and is in the process of being replaced with Australia’s help.

According to the World Prison Brief, Papua New Guinea’s prison population was at 5373 as of mid-2023.