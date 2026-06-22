‘One of the greatest honours in sport’ – Ardie Savea as All Blacks captain

By Christina Persico of RNZ Pacific

Ardie Savea has been named All Blacks captain, as head coach Dave Rennie today revealed his first squad at Feilding Yellows Rugby Club.

Savea said he would be drawing on the leadership from those around him, and those who have come before, to inspire and ground him.

“To serve this team, its people and its fans is one of the greatest honours in sport,” he said.

“I believe this role is about empowering everyone in the group to be the best that they can be — from the leadership, to the players and wider staff.

“We pay tribute to those who have gone before us while also acknowledging that the responsibility of writing the next chapter in the All Blacks story lies with us.”

Savea thanked his wife, Saskia, and their children — Kobe, Keeon and Kove — as well as parents and extended family and friends.

“We are blessed to have a ‘village’ that walks alongside us.”

Rennie said they know Savea will do an outstanding job of leading the team on and off-field.

“Ardie is highly respected by his team-mates and cares deeply about the black jersey.”

Pasifika heritage

Other players with Pasifika heritage named in the All Blacks include Asafo Aumua, Samisoni Taukei’aho, George Bower, Pasilio Tosi, Tupou Vaa’i, Patrick Tuipulotu, Wallace Sititi, and Quinn Tupaea.

Xavier Numia, Anton Segner, Fehi Fineanganofo and Josh Moorby are the debutants.

Tamaiti Williams, Scott Barrett, Fabian Holland and Leicester Fainga’anuku were unavailable due to injury.

The All Blacks’ first game of the season is against France on July 4.

Nations Championship Fixtures:

Saturday 4 July: France, One New Zealand Stadium, Christchurch, 7.10pm NZST

Saturday 11 July: Italy, HNRY Stadium, Wellington, 5.10pm NZST

Saturday 18 July: Ireland, Eden Park, Auckland, 7.10pm NZST

Sunday 8 November: Scotland, Sottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh, 3.10am NZDT

Sunday 15 November: Wales, Principality Stadium, Cardiff, 3.10am NZDT

Sunday 22 November: England, Allianz Stadium, London, 3.10am NZDT

27-29 November: Nations Championship Finals Weekend, Allianz Stadium, London

The full 34-man squad:

Hookers

Asafo Aumua (29 / Hurricanes / Wellington / 20)

Codie Taylor (35 / Crusaders / Canterbury /106)

Samisoni Taukei’aho ( 28 / Chiefs / Waikato / 43)

Props

Ethan De Groot (27 / Highlanders / Southland / 40)

George Bower (34 / Crusaders / Otago / 25)

Xavier Numia * (27 / Hurricanes / Wellington / 0)

Tyrel Lomax (30 / Hurricanes / Tasman / 48)

Fletcher Newell (26 / Crusaders / Canterbury / 35)

Pasilio Tosi (27 / Hurricanes / Bay of Plenty / 16)

Locks

Tupou Vaa’i (26 / Chiefs / Taranaki / 45)

Patrick Tuipulotu (33 / Blues / Auckland / 56)

Josh Lord (25 / Chiefs / Taranaki / 12)

Sam Darry (25 / Blues / Canterbury / 8)

Loose Forwards

Peter Lakai (23 / Hurricanes / Wellington / 8)

Simon Parker (26 / Chiefs / Northland / 8)

Ardie Savea (32 / Moana Pasifika / Wellington / 106) (Captain)

Wallace Sititi (23 / Chiefs / North Harbour / 19)

Luke Jacobson (29 / Chiefs / Waikato / 24)

Anton Segner * (24 / Blues / Auckland / 0)

Halfbacks

Cameron Roigard (25 / Hurricanes / Counties Manukau / 17)

Cortez Ratima (25 / Chiefs / Waikato / 21)

Kyle Preston (26 / Crusaders / Wellington / 1)

First Five-Eighths

Ruben Love (25 / Hurricanes / Wellington / 5)

Beauden Barrett (35 / Blues / Taranaki / 144)

Damian McKenzie (31 / Chiefs / Waikato / 74)

Midfielders

Jordie Barrett (29 / Hurricanes / Taranaki / 78)

Quinn Tupaea (27 / Chiefs / Waikato / 24)

Billy Proctor (27 / Hurricanes / Wellington / 11)

Anton Lienert-Brown (31 / Chiefs / Waikato / 88)

Outside Backs

Caleb Clarke (27 / Blues / Auckland / 33)

Fehi Fineanganofo * (23 / Hurricanes / Bay of Plenty / 0)

Leroy Carter (27 / Chiefs / Bay of Plenty / 6)

Josh Moorby * (27 / Hurricanes / Waikato / 0)

Will Jordan (28 / Crusaders / Tasman / 54)

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