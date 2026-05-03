Political reforms drive Fiji’s big press freedom gains, says RSF

By Anish Chand in Suva

Fiji’s rise in the latest global press freedom rankings is being credited to improved media conditions following key political and legal reforms in recent years.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) says the country’s jump to 24th place in the 2026 World Press Freedom Index reflects a shift in the media environment after years of restrictions.

“Pressure exerted on the media by civil and military authorities has eased since the election of Sitiveni Rabuka… in 2022,” the report stated.

RSF highlighted the repeal of the Media Industry Development Act (MIDA) in April 2023 as a major turning point.

“The repeal of the draconian and unpopular Media Industry Development Act… is an important step forward,” it said.



World Press Freedom Index 2026 Video: RSF

Fiji climbed from 40th place in 2025, with its overall score improving to 76.76 from 71.20, signalling progress across several indicators.

The report contrasted the current trajectory with the period from 2006 to 2022 under the previous government.

Restrictive laws

“Press freedom was directly affected by recurring attacks,” RSF said, noting that restrictive laws and enforcement created “a climate of fear and self-censorship”.

Legal provisions, including sedition laws, were frequently used against media organisations such as The Fiji Times, contributing to caution and restraint within the industry.

RSF also pointed to past economic pressures, including discriminatory advertising practices used to influence editorial positions.

“Authorities used discriminatory advertising practices to blackmail the media,” the report said.

While acknowledging the progress, RSF cautioned that challenges remained.

The report highlighted concerns over the financial sustainability of media organisations and safety issues affecting journalists, including findings that sexual harassment of women in the industry remains widespread.

Fragmented media landscape

It also noted Fiji’s diverse but fragmented media landscape, shaped by linguistic and cultural factors, with strong competition across print, television, radio and digital platforms.

Despite these challenges, RSF said the overall trend reflects a positive shift.

The report emphasised that continued reforms, protection of media independence and support for journalists will be key to sustaining the gains.

Fiji’s improved ranking signals growing confidence in the country’s media environment, but RSF warned that maintaining progress would require ongoing commitment to transparency, accountability and press freedom.

Republished from The Fiji Times with permission.