Outcry on Saipan after ‘Free Palestine’ mural vandalised – arrest made

By Mark Rabago, RNZ Pacific Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas correspondent

More than 11,000 km separate the Northern Mariana Islands from Gaza and Israel.

But the conflict has landed sharply on Saipan after the vandalism of a “Free Palestine” mural has sparked community anger, an arrest, and a wider debate over free speech, protest, and safety in a small Pacific island community.

The mural, painted on private property in the village of San Jose and associated with the grassroots group Marianas for Palestine, was defaced last week.

Police intervened and arrested a 45-year-old man on charges of criminal mischief and criminal trespass.

The incident has triggered strong reactions locally, highlighting how global conflicts can reverberate even in remote Pacific communities.

Ponce Rasa, the property owner who spoke publicly following the incident, said the past week had been overwhelming but expressed confidence in the legal process.

“We’re doing fine,” Rasa said.

Community thanked

“I just want to thank the community, my friends and my family for the outreach of support. We’re just continuing to push through with the ordeal and hopefully the judicial system takes its course — and I have faith in that.”

The mural was created by Marianas for Palestine, a group that says the artwork is intended as a humanitarian appeal rather than a political provocation.

One of the group’s organisers said the message was rooted in concern for civilian suffering in Gaza.

“Strip away all the context, and at the very core, children are getting murdered every day. There is a genocide going on in Gaza,” said Marianas for Palestine’s Salam Castro Younis.

“And so the mural stands for a plea for humanity – that we should stand up against this and we shouldn’t live in a world that allows that to happen.”

He said the vandalism went beyond property damage and should concern the wider community.

“This individual’s actions – to trespass and vandalise that mural and to show his support for a genocidal apartheid state – speaks volumes,” said Younis, whose father was originally from Palestine.

Vandalism suspect booked

“We’re a small island community, so we should all be concerned.”

The vandalism occurred on private land, and community members assisted police in locating the suspect, who was later detained and booked. Authorities have said the case remains under investigation.

The mural’s organisers say its imagery – which includes local and regional symbols – was meant to highlight shared struggles and global interconnectedness, not to import conflict.

“It was really heartfelt to see all the responses online and the actions people took,” Younis said.

“It gives hope that even here, on a small island, people are seeing the truth.”

Rasa said the incident underscored the importance of respecting local laws and community norms.

‘Enjoy the culture’

“San Jose is a small village, and Saipan is a small community,” he said. “People come here to enjoy the culture and the history of the island.

“But to come here and do whatever seems to please you is not law-abiding.”

“That’s how we become a civil society,” he added. “We look out for one another.”

The man arrested in connection with the vandalism later issued a public statement defending his actions as an exercise of free speech and disputing the trespass and vandalism allegations.

Police, however, confirmed he was arrested on February 2 and charged with criminal mischief and criminal trespass.

He was detained at the Commonwealth’s Department of Corrections.

This article is republished under a community partnership agreement with RNZ.