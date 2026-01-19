One year into Trump’s second term – repressive US president on track to join world’s worst press freedom predators

After winning re-election in 2024, Donald Trump promised to be a dictator “on day one”.
When it comes to press freedom, he has kept his word, extending the war on the press he launched while running for his first term with grave attacks on access to reliable information worldwide.
Reporters Without Borders (RSF), which monitors “press freedom predators” worldwide, has compiled a timeline of his administration’s assaults on the media in the past year and warns that he risks sinking to the levels of authoritarian regimes.
President Trump’s hostility towards the media predates his return to the White House in 2025. For the past 10 years, he has labelled journalists and media outlets he disagrees with as “the enemy of the people” and “fake news”.
His attacks coincide with a broader decline in the news media’s public esteem: according to Gallup, only 28 percent of Americans have a “great deal” or “fair amount” of trust in the media.
In his second term in office, though, Trump has matched his history of violent rhetoric with a series of concrete actions that have severely damaged freedom of the press in the United States and around the world.
In the past 12 months, he has censored government data, dismantled America’s public broadcasters, weaponised independent government agencies to punish media that criticise his actions, halted aid funding for media freedom internationally, sued disfavored outlets, applied pressure to install cronies to lead others, and more
These actions echo the anti-press measures of the ruthless dictators in the “political” category of the 2025 Press Freedom Predators List, such as President Daniel Ortega in Nicaragua and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Similar alarming levels
RSF is concerned that Trump’s increasingly authoritarian tactics could eventually descend to similarly alarming levels.
The Press Freedom Predators List exposes systemic attempts to silence the free press by highlighting actors who wield an outsized, harmful influence on press freedom in five categories: political, security, legal, economic and social.
Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr has already made the 2025 list in the “legal” category, while Trump-aligned tech mogul Elon Musk was featured in the “economic” category.
“It’s easy for Donald Trump’s individual attacks on our press freedom to wash away into the constant churn of the news cycle,” said Clayton Weimers, executive director, RSF North America.
But put them all together and one conclusion is unavoidable: the US president is waging an all-out war on press freedom and journalism. Trump is a press freedom predator.
“Any coverage, journalist, or outlet that displeases him becomes a target, and not just with empty threats. He and his administration have gone out of their way to punish, investigate, damage, defund, and castigate the independent news media.
“Trump’s war on press freedom has dramatic consequences for American democracy and trustworthy news coverage worldwide, and needs to be stopped.”
January: the explosive start to Trump’s second term
January 7 – In an early example of a company prematurely complying with Trump’s threats, Meta guts its fact-checking programme. CEO Mark Zuckerberg and several other Big Tech executives attend Trump’s inauguration soon thereafter.
January 20 – Trump issues an executive order “ending federal censorship,” effectively eliminating government monitoring of misinformation and disinformation.
January 22 – FCC Chairman Brendan Carr reinstates previously dismissed licensing complaints against three major US television broadcasters, ABC, CBS, and NBC,for their 2024 election coverage, but declines to reinstate a similar complaint against Trump-friendly cable outlet Fox News.
January 29 – Carr launches a full investigation into public media networks PBS and NPR, complementing political efforts to cut their federal funding.
January 24 – Trump freezes almost all foreign aid, dismantling the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and cutting more than $268 million allocated by Congress to support media freedom worldwide. Independent news outlets around the world are thrown into chaos.
February: sanctions and censorship
February 3 – The Trump administration takes down thousands of US government pages covering information ranging from vaccines to climate change.
February 6 – Trump issues sanctions against International Criminal Court officials in retaliation for their investigation into war crimes committed by Israeli forces in Gaza, including attacks against hundreds of journalists.
February 8 – Trump demands a $20 billion settlement from CBS over the network’s editing of an interview with his election opponent, former Vice President Kamala Harris.
February 11 – The White House bars Associated Press reporters from covering White House events in retaliation for their refusal to adopt Trump’s preferred name for the Gulf of Mexico.
February 21 – The Trump administration lays off workers responsible for handling FOIA requests for information, creating barriers for reporters’ access to vital data.
February 25 – The White House announces major changes to the White House press pool and declares it will be choosing who is allowed to attend press briefings.
March: US public broadcasters gutted
March 14 – Trump issues a decree dismantling the US Agency for Global Media, which oversees the allocation of funds to US public broadcasters Voice of America (VOA), Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL), the Middle East Broadcast Networks (MBN), Radio and Television Marti, and Radio Free Asia (RFA). RSF soon files a lawsuit to save VOA.
March 14 – Trump baselessly accuses the news media of “illegal behavior” in a speech widely seen as encouraging the Department of Justice to target Trump’s perceived enemies in the media.
March 15 – The Trump administration places all Voice of America (VOA) personnel on administrative leave, stopping virtually all news production.
April: more cuts to public media
April 13 – Trump begins to punish law firms taking pro bonowork he doesn’t agree with, including the protection of journalists.
April 15 – The Trump administration announces that it plans to cut funding for NPR and PBS.
April 25 – The Justice Department rescinds a policy that prevented reporters’ phone records from being searched.
May: Pentagon access limited
May 13 – All wire service reporters are barred from Air Force One during Trump’s trip to the Middle East.
May 15 – Over 500 VOA employees receive termination notices, despite a court order injunction won by RSF and co-plaintiffs including VOA journalists and their unions.
May 24 – Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth limits access for credentialed press within the Pentagon, hindering vital reporting on the country’s defence headquarters.
June: police violence against reporters
June 3 – USAGM senior advisor Kari Lake lays out plans to cut more than 900 employees from the USAGM workforce.
June 8 – Trump sends the National Guard to Los Angeles following protests over immigration raids.
June 14 – Journalist Mario Guevara is detained while reporting on immigration raids in Atlanta, Georgia. Though the charges against him are dropped and he is ordered released, local police transfer him to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which begins deportation proceedings against him, despite his legal work status.
July: Trump critic taken off air
July 11 – Judge issues a temporary injunction against the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) for using excessive force. Since June 6, at least 70 attacks against journalists have been reported.
July 18 – The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is not renewed after the late night host Colbert criticises the settlement between CBS’ parent company Paramount and President Trump, casting a pall over the network’s political independence.
July 19 – Trump sues the Wall Street Journal for its report on his ties to disgraced financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
August: restrictions for foreign journalists
August 8 – The Department of Homeland Security proposes severe restrictions to visas for foreign journalists in the US.
August 26 – Trump-appointed ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack tells Lebanese reporters to “act civilised” and accuses them of being “animalistic” when they ask him questions.
September: crackdown fueled by death of Charlie Kirk
September 17 – In another dangerous precedent for censorship, ABC pulls late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel off the air after pressure from FCC Chairman Brendan Carr over Kimmel’s comments on Republican politicians’ reaction to Charlie Kirk’s death.
September 19 – The Department of Defence requires reporters to sign an unconstitutional oath pledging to only publish information “authorised for public release,” prompting the vast majority of the Pentagon press pool to walk out en masse.
September 28 – Reporter Asal Rezaei has a pepper ball shot through her car window outside an ICE facility in Broadview, Illinois. ICE agents also pointed their guns at journalists, and several other reporters were hit by pepper balls in the following days.
September 29 – YouTube, one of the largest sources of news for Americans, agrees to pay $24.5 million to settle a lawsuit with Trump after his social media accounts were suspended following the January 6, 2021 insurrection.
September 30 – An ICE agent assaults two journalists outside an immigration court in New York City. One of them, L. Vural Elibo from Turkish outlet Anadolu, is hospitalised.
October: journalist deported after months behind bars
October 3 – Mario Guevara is deported to El Salvador after more than 100 days in ICE custody.
October 17 – Trump refiles a defamation lawsuit against the New York Times for its reporting on the 2024 election.
October 18 – LAPD officers attack journalists at No Kings Protest in direct violation of an injunction issued in July.
October 28 – Reporters are barred from covering an immigration hearing in Maryland. Journalists’ ability to access immigration proceedings are hindered due to a government shutdown.
October 31 – The Trump administration restricts media access in the West Wing of the White House, barring reporters from a second-floor area known as “Upper Press,” traditionally open to reporters and White House communications staff.
November: new government website created to smear media outlets
November 10 – Trump threatens to sue the BBC over its editing of footage from the insurrection instigated by pro-Trump supporters on January 6, 2021.
November 17 – The State Department announces new restrictions and press pass rules for journalists attempting to enter the Harry S. Truman building.
November 18 – Trump dismisses the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and defends Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Muhammed bin Salman.
November 18 – Trump shouts “Quiet, piggy!” at Bloomberg journalist Catherine Lucey, one of several personal attacks he lobs at multiple women reporters throughout November and into the early days of December.
November 28 – The Trump administration launches a “Hall of Shame” webpage targeting various media outlets and encourages citizens to submit complaints to a White House-run tip line targeting journalists.
December: a court defied
December 2 – Trump announces he will close overseas VOA offices, contradicting a judge’s return-to-work order from April.
December 10 – Trump inserts himself into the potential merger of Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount and Netflix, pressuring for the sale of news channel CNN.
December 20 – CBS editor-in-chief Bari Weiss pulls a story about deportation from the programme 60 Minutes, sparking backlash over the politicisation of the network.
First published by RSF on 14 January 2026. Republished by Pacific Media Watch.