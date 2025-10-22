Kamikamica resigns amid Fiji corruption charges

RNZ Pacific

Fiji Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica has stepped down from his position on the eve of his court appearance for corruption-related charges.

Kamikamica has been charged by the country’s anti-corruption office with perjury and providing false information in his capacity as a public servant.

Kamikamica, who also serves as the Minister for Trade and Communications, informed Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka yesterday that he would focus on clearing his name in relation to the charges laid against him by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC).

He is one of three deputy prime ministers in Rabuka’s coalition government.

“I have accepted his decision to step down, and he has assured me of his unwavering commitment to the government and the people of Fiji,” Rabuka said in a statement.

“I will be overseeing his portfolio responsibilities for the foreseeable future.”

The deputy prime minister was overseas on official duties and was returning to the country.

His case is scheduled to appear at the Suva Magistrates Court today.

FICAC has not publicly commented on the specifics of the case.

The charges were filed following investigations related to the Commission of Inquiry report into the appointment of Barbara Malimali as FICAC chief, according to the state broadcaster FBC.

FBC reported that FICAC officers had seized Kamikamica’s mobile phone in July during the execution of a search warrant.

Kamikamica is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

This article is republished under a community partnership agreement with RNZ.

FBC reports that Kamikamica’s legal representative, Wylie Clarke, appeared before the court today and raised serious concerns about the validity of the charges.

Clarke told the court that the case was fundamentally flawed, both in its legal foundation and in the evidence supporting it.