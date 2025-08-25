200,000 plus march in Australia to demand Canberra sanctions Israel, ends arms trade

By Pip Hinman and Alex Bainbridge of Green Left

More than 200,000 people took the streets across Australia on Saturday in a national day of action demanding that the Labor government sanctions Israel and stops the two-way arms trade.

It comes after 300,000 people marched, in driving rain, across Sydney Harbour Bridge on August 3 to demand the same.

Palestine solidarity groups across the country are coordinating their plans as Israel’s illegal deliberate starvation policy is delivering its expected results.

Protests were organised in more than 40 cities and towns– a first in nearly two years since the genocidal war began.

At least 50,000 rallied on Gadigal Country/Sydney, 10,000 in Nipaluna/Hobart, 50,000 in Magan-djin/Brisbane, 100,000 in Naarm/Melbourne, 10,000 in Kaurna Yerta/Adelaide, 15,000 in Boorloo/Perth, 600 in the Blue Mountains, 500 in Bathurst, 5000 in Muloobinba/Newcastle, 1600 in Gimuy/Cairns and 700 in Djilang/Geelong.

More photos on Green Left for Ecosocialist Action



Sydney’s turnout for Australia’s nationwide protests against Israeli genocide. Video: GreenLeft