PSNA condemns NZ ‘distraction’ over sanctions needed against Israel

The advocacy and protest group Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa has condemned New Zealand’s “deliberate distraction” over sanctions against Israel and has vowed more protests against Foreign Minister Winston Peters’ “failed policy” on Gaza.

After the huge turnout of thousands in Palestine solidarity rallies across more than 20 locations in New Zealand last weekend, PSNA has announced it is joining an International Day of Action on September 6.

Rallies next weekend will have a focus on Israel’s targeted killing of journalists in Gaza.

PSNA co-chair John Minto said in a statement there was “an incredible show of marches and rallies throughout Aotearoa New Zealand for sanctions against Israel during the past weekend.”.

“But with [Foreign Minister] Peters obstinately running the Foreign Ministry, the government will ignore all expressions of public support for Palestinian rights.

“We’ll be back with even more people on the streets on the 6th.”

“An opinion poll released by PSNA last week showed that of people who gave an opinion, 60 percent supported sanctions against Israel.”

Shocking images

Minto said that number would have risen significantly in the past few weeks as people were seeing the shocking images of Israel’s widespread use of starvation as a weapon of war, especially against the children of Gaza.

“Around the world, governments are starting to respond to their people demanding sanctions on Israel to end the genocide.

“Yet, Winston Peters is most reluctant to even criticise Israel, let alone take any action.”

Minto said actions were vital otherwise Israel took no notice.

“We’ve seen Israel’s arrogant impunity in increasingly violent action and showing off its military capacity and intentions,” he said.

“Not a peep from our ministers over anything.

“Just on the Occupied West Bank, there are settlers freely shooting and lynching Palestinians.

New illegal settlement plans

“Israel’s Parliament has just voted to annex the West Bank, as plans are also announced for [an illegal] new settlement strategically designed to sever it irreparably into two parts.

“In Gaza, Israeli troops are reinvading Gaza City to ethnically cleanse a million people to the south and Israeli aircraft are still terror bombing a famine-devastated community.”

Minto said Netanyahu had started talking about a Greater Israel again.

“That would mean an invasion of all of its neighbours and the extinction of at least Lebanon and Jordan, which in Israeli government eyes have no right to exist.”

The New Zealand government thought that it was “responding appropriately” by going through a process of considering recognition of a Palestinian state.

“That can only be seen as a deliberate distraction from a focus on sanctions,” Minto said.

“Back in 1947, New Zealand voted in the UN for a Palestinian state in part of Palestine.

“Recognition is token now, and it was token then, because the world stood aside and let Israel conquer all of Palestine, expel most of its people and impose an apartheid regime on those who managed to stay.”

Minto said the global movement in support of Palestinian rights would not be distracted.

Comprehensive sanctions were the only way to force an end to Israel’s genocide.

Australia slams Israeli PM

Meanwhile, Al Jazeera reports that Australia has hit back at Netanyahu after the Israeli leader branded the country’s prime minister “weak”, with an Australian minister accusing the Israeli leader of conflating strength with killing people.

In an interview with Australia’s national broadcaster ABC, Minister for Home Affairs Tony Burke said that strength was not measured “by how many people you can blow up or how many children you can leave hungry”.

Burke’s comments came after Netanyahu on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on social media, claiming he would be remembered by history as a “weak politician who betrayed Israel and abandoned Australia’s Jews”.

Speaking on the ABC’s Radio National Breakfast programme, Burke characterised Netanyahu’s broadside as part of Israel’s “lashing out” at countries that have moved to recognise a Palestinian state.