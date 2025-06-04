Ship runs aground in Fiji – then its rescue vessel capsizes

RNZ Pacific

Fiji’s Maritime Safety Authority has launched an investigation into Goundar Shipping Limited following two incidents involving its vessels.

Late last month, one vessel ran aground on the reef of Ono-i-Lau, and villagers had to step in to ferry stranded passengers to nearby islands using small boats.

On Monday, the Lomaiviti Princess II was sent to assist with salvage operations of the grounded boat in Ono-i-Lau.

But the rescue boat never made it as it capsized in Suva Harbour, where it remains on its side.

The company’s managing director George Goundar told local media “the mishap at Suva Harbour regarding the Lomaiviti Princess II was not the works of the company”.

He directed all questions to the Fiji Ports Cooperation.

Maritime Safety declines comment

FBC News has asked the ports cooperation for comment, but the outlet reported the Maritime Safety Authority had refused to comment further.

Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau said the matter was under investigation and a release would be issued after he received an update on the matter.

On May 29, the company posted on social media about the first incident, saying “GSL Management would like to sincerely thank the people of Ono-i-Lau for your tremendous support following the mishap”.

“We acknowledge and appreciate your assistance in ensuring the passengers were safely brought ashore.

“The vessel is now en route to Suva.”

